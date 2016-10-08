Former Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge P. Lakshmana Reddy on Friday termed the State government’s initiation of the Land Pooling Scheme to acquire over 33,000 acres of land in Machilipatnam and Pedana mandals for the port and industrial corridor projects a ‘a dubious initiative.’

Addressing farmers here, Mr. Lakshmana Reddy said: “I sincerely advise intervention of the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority to offer clarity and create legal awareness on two acts – Land Pooling Scheme and Land Acquisition and the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.”

He said that the confusion among farmers on the laws and guidelines pertaining to land pooling and acquisition should be cleared. Mr. Lakshmana Reddy made it clear that he was not opposing development but was only concerned over the manner in which the State government was going ahead with the exercise without creating awareness on the respective laws.

Meanwhile, Excise and B.C. Welfare Minister K. Ravindra appealed to officials of the Machilipatnam Area Development Authority to create awareness on LPS and package to be offered for those who part with their land. Mr. Ravindra and Machilipatnam Member of Parliament K. Narayana held detailed discussions with MADA officials and revenue authorities in this regard.

According to officials, as many as 55 farmers had agreed to spare above 140 acres by Friday evening.

I sincerely advise intervention of the A.P. State Legal Services Authority to offer clarity and create legal awareness

P. Lakshmana Reddy

Former A.P. High Court Judge