Religious elders explain significance of Bakrid festival

Muslims offered mass prayers before Idgahs in Kurnool and Kadapa districts on Bakrid festival on Tuesday.

Religious elder Saleem Basha of the Idgah on the RTC bus stand road in Kurnool explained the significance of the festival. He led the mass namaz and blessed the faithful. Muslims also performed mass prayers at the Idgah at Santoshnagar in Kurnool.

Kurnool MLA S.V. Mohan Reddy, Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna and Additional SP T. Chandrasekhar Reddy participated and greeted Muslims. They sported new clothes, warmly hugged and exchanged greetings.

Religious elder Hafeez Farooqi explained about Bakrid at the Idgah at Pathikonda. Muslims also offered mass prayers at Bandi Atmakur, Santhajutoor, Singavaram, Narayanapuram, A. Kodur and B. Kodur in Bandi Atmakur mandal, at C. Belagal, Maramdoddi and Gundrevula in C. Belagal mandal and other places in the district.

Muslims also performed namaz at the Idgahs at Built-Up junction, Dandu and Chand Phir Gumbad in Kadapa city, on Siddhavatam road in Badvel town, Rayachoti, Railway Kodur and other places in Kadapa district.