RBI curbs on coop. banks sending wrong signals to public, says Srikakulam DCCB president

SRIKAKULAM: Over 1.5 lakh farmers were hit with the demonetisation of the Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes as they are not able to deposit the currency in the branches of the Srikakulam District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB). The Srikakulam DCCB has 15 branches across the district but they stopped taking old currency notes following a directive of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The development has come as a big jolt to the DCCB as well as the farmers who have been utilising the services of the cooperative bank for many years.

Many DCCB account holders do not have accounts in other banks and they even did not open accounts in public sector banks when the PM’s Jan Dhan campaign was taken up vigorously two years ago.

They are now moving from pillar to post to open new accounts in public sector banks but the banks are unable to offer the service due to time constraint and the heavy work load at this juncture. “We are forced to travel all the way to towns with money. But there is no use as neither the DCCB nor the PSU banks are accepting the old cash,” said J.L. Naidu, a villager of Gara in the District.

Many villagers who took gold loans are not able to clear them due to the non-acceptance of old currency. Some of them wanted to close gold loan accounts and take back jewellery for the wedding season but the DCCB officials are expressing helplessness citing the RBI orders that they should not accept the scrapped currency.

Protest in Vijayawada

Srikakulam DCCB president Dola Jaganmohana Rao deplored the decision of the RBI. “The RBI is sending wrong signals to the people by not allowing DCCBs to accept old currency. It creates many troubles to farmers in the backward Srikakulam district,” he said. “We are going to agitate in Vijayawada to oppose the rules of RBI and Union government,” he added.