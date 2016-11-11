People stand in queue to deposit or exchange Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes at a bank in Guntur on Thursday.— Photo: T. Vijaya Kumar

Customers need not panic as we are ready to work overtime, says a bank manager

As the winter sun broke over, men and women of all ages began queuing up before banks on Thursday holding wads of demonetised notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 to exchange them for Rs. 100/Rs. 50 or even Rs. 20.

Apart from the inconveniences of having to stand in long lines, many seem to be coming with grips with the sudden decision to demonetise Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes while for a few, the decision is still unacceptable.

Many believe that fake currency has been hurting the economy and feel that the move would check the illegal flow of fake money across the border.

“I am not sure that the decision to ban Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes might help in curbing black money but it would definitely check the illegal flow of fake currency across the border. But I have my concerns over introduction of Rs. 2,000 notes,’’ said CN Reddy, a senior citizen from Nagarampalem.

The State Bank of India premises at Nagarampalem was brimming with people at 10 am. Police helped the bank personnel in arranging barricades and a tent.

As the bank ran out of cash by afternoon, customers were given acknowledgement slips to collect money later in the day. A woman came out with two bundles of Rs.20 notes and was soon mobbed by others.

“We are ready to extend the working hours till evening and we are urging the customers not to panic,’’ said a manager of the bank.

The crowds began swelling by midday and the heat forced some of them to return. “I have been trying to exchange four notes of Rs.500 each, but the queue line is too long. I will again come here at 4 pm as I have to travel back to Vijayawada,’’ said Prasad, who works for an NGO.

Corporate banks were the first to circulate new Rs. 2,000 notes.

“We expect the crowds to lessen in the days to come and we urge customers not to get panic,’’ said a manager.