: Chairman of Agricultural Market Committee, Guntur, Mannava Subba Rao has vowed to put en end to corrupt practices and ensure that farmers get a fair deal.

Mr. Rao, who has been nominated as the chairman of AMC, in which Asia’s largest chilli yard is present, said that the administration of the AMC has a direct bearing on the lives over one lakh farmers, who come to trade their produce, including chilli, cotton and other spices.

The senior TDP leader, who earlier served as general secretary of the party, has been waiting in the wings to be elevated as the Chairman of the AMC.

The elevation of Mr. Subba Rao as Chairman of AMC has come after the party completed two and a half years in power. A former ZPTC member from Medikonduru village, Mr. Subba Rao has been a loyalist of former MP Y.V Rao and is known for his outspoken criticism of Congress and the YSR Congress leaders.

The AMC has been in the news for all wrong reasons with allegations levelled against the officers for being partisan in dealing with commission agents, giving licences and being unfair to farmers.

AP Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, Ministers Prathipati Pulla Rao and Ravela Kishore Babu were present at a felicitation held on Thursday.