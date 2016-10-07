Senior Telugu Desam leader Mannam Subba Rao on Thursday assumed charge as Chairman of the Agricultural Market Committee, Guntur.

Soon after assuming charge, Mr. Subba Rao said that his first priority would be to overhaul the functioning of Asia’s largest chilli yard and ensure that the farmers get better returns.

Mr. Rao, a former ZPTC from Medikonduru, has been rewarded for his loyalty to the party.

The run-up to the nomination of Chairman has not been smooth as Guntur West MLA Modugula Venugopala Reddy proposed the name of Venna Sambasiva Reddy, a senior leader from Pedakurapadu.

Even as the MLA stuck to his stand, the two Ministers — Prathipati Pulla Rao and Ravela Kishore Babu — supported the candidature of Mr. Subba Rao.

A public function will be held at NTR Municipal Stadium here on October 9 where Mr. Subba Rao will be sworn in.