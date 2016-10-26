A 22-year-old girl is fighting for life in a government hospital in Vizianagaram after she was forcibly thrown from a moving train allegedly by her boyfriend near Cheepurupalli.

In the ghastly incident, the girl lost both her legs after she fell under the train.

According to the police, Neelaveni and her boyfriend Ramakrishna were working in a musical party and had been in love for the last six years. She belongs to Velagavalasa and Ramakrishna is native of Ramavarapuvalasa, both in Terlam mandal.

The accused Ramakrishna allegedly asked her to arrange Rs.10 lakh as dowry claiming that his parents were insisting on the amount.

Ms. Neelaveni pleaded with him to marry while explaining the poor financial position of her family. They had a heated argument in Vizianagaram and later decided to commit suicide by jumping from a moving train.

However, Ramakrishna reportedly changed his mind and allegedly threw her from the train. However, the incident was not immediately known to the police department as it was handled by Government Railway police. The GRP personnel admitted the girl in Cheepurupalli hospital and later shifted her to Vizianagaram.

The police took Ramakrishna into custody and questioned his parents and relatives over their relationship. Neelaveni’s parents have demanded stern action against Ramakrishna.