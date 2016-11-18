A man was stabbed to death at Gangavaram village in Pedagantyada mandal under New Port Police station limits, here on Thursday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Perla Mangaraju (58).

According to the SHO of New Port Police Station, Nageswara Rao, resident of the same village by name K. Demudu, accused Managaraju of practising black magic and held him responsible for the death of a family, recently.

On Thursday afternoon, Demudu went to the deceased’s house and picked up an argument. In a fit of rage, he repeatedly stabbed Mangaraju with the knife that he was carrying.