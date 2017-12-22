Man rescued from gorge, thanks to Kodela

more-in

A 25-year-old man, identified as Yalamaiah, who slipped and fell into a steep gorge atop the Kotappakonda hill temple, was rescued by the personal security of Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao at Narsaraopet on Friday. The man was reportedly suffering from fits when he accidentally slipped and fell down. The Speaker, who was returning to Narsaraopet after attending a review meeting on the development of Kotappakonda as a tourist destination, alerted his security personnel. He also called the Forest Department personnel. Using a rope and ladder, the man, who was in an unconscious condition, was rescued.

He was later taken to the local general hospital in a police vehicle. Dr. Rao visited him in the hospital.