Andhra Pradesh

Man rescued from gorge, thanks to Kodela

more-in

A 25-year-old man, identified as Yalamaiah, who slipped and fell into a steep gorge atop the Kotappakonda hill temple, was rescued by the personal security of Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao at Narsaraopet on Friday. The man was reportedly suffering from fits when he accidentally slipped and fell down. The Speaker, who was returning to Narsaraopet after attending a review meeting on the development of Kotappakonda as a tourist destination, alerted his security personnel. He also called the Forest Department personnel. Using a rope and ladder, the man, who was in an unconscious condition, was rescued.

He was later taken to the local general hospital in a police vehicle. Dr. Rao visited him in the hospital.

Post a Comment
More In Andhra Pradesh
politics
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2017 6:40:00 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/man-rescued-from-gorge-thanks-to-kodela/article22261584.ece

© The Hindu