Police claimed to have solved the mystery behind the murder of Y. Nookaraju (52) of Jagannadhapuram in Kakinada with the arrest of five persons, including his wife Varalakshmi (50).

At a press conference here on Friday, Superintendent of Police L.K.V. Ranga Rao said that Nookaraju, a liquor addict, had married Varalakshmi of Anakapalli and they have five children.

He had insured for Rs. 38 lakhs with various insurance companies.

As he had been harassing his wife for some time, she along with her nephews — G. Srinivas and K. Ramu of Anakapalli — allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate him and claim the insurance amount later.

Accordingly, following an invitation from them, Nookaraju and Varalakshmi reached Visakhapatnam on October 26 and from there they were escorted to L. Kota in Vizianagaram district.

Later, they along with their friends G. Venkat Rao and V. Bangaraju took them to a secluded place in a car and allegedly killed him with a boulder at Kotha Gangubudi.

They reportedly carried the body on to the Visakhapatnam-Araku Road, left it there as if to make it look like a hit-and-run accident case, and left for Anakapalle.