A person, suspected to be an alcoholic, who allegedly killed his wife three days back for not giving money for his vices, was arrested by the police on Wednesday.

Amburu Yathirajulu (50), hailing from Bommalachenu village in Yadamari village of Chittoor district, is residing in Maruti Nagar in Tirupati West for the last two years. He allegedly used to thrash his wife, Lakshmi Devi, demanding money for alcohol. As he chased her out of their house for money on the afternoon of October 29, a frightened Lakshmi hid in the nearby temple. The accused then allegedly physically lifted her up and hurled her to the ground, killing her instantaneously.

SV University Police sleuths arrested the accused on Tuesday. He was produced before the court and remanded in custody. The deceased woman left behind her two children.