The Nellore police on Tuesday arrested Maramreddy Srihari Reddy, 39, on charges of peddling 1.5 kg drugs, worth Rs. 60 lakh, near the east side of the railway platform here.

According to the police, the arrest was made when Srihari was waiting near the railway station for a person coming from Chennai to sell the drugs. It is not immediately confirmed what exactly comprised these drugs. The samples were being sent to Hyderabad to find out the nature of the drugs.

On a tip-off, the police took Srihari into custody and he allegedly said that he found the 1.5 kg drugs on the railway track. Then Srihari decided to sell it at Rs. 60 lakh in Chennai.