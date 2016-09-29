A man committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train at Bharat Nagar in Hyderabad after he had been shattered by the death of his friend in a road accident which took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

Harikrishna and Ramesh, who were from Vepakampalli village in Karempudi mandal, were travelling by a motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding lorry.

Ramesh who was riding pillion was killed while Harikrishna sustained injuries. Soon after the incident, Harikrishna committed suicide leaving his family in shock.