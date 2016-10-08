A man and his daughter died when he allegedly gave poison to two of his children after he reportedly quarrelled with his wife on Friday, in Ramanujapuram of Koyyalagudem mandal.

Police said Lakkabattula Ludiraju (24) was married to Swati (20) about four years back and they had Dhanya (3) and a six-month-old daughter.

Ludiraju allegedly mixed poisonous tablets in food and ate part of it and gave some to his children. Immediately, he and his two children became unconscious and when Swati noticed this, she immediately raised an alarm. With the help of neighbours, the three were rushed to Jangareddygudem hospital. Ludiraju and Dhanya died on way to hospital, while the baby’s condition is said to be critical.