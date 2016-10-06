Plans protracted agitation against micro-classification

Mala Mahasabha is gearing up for a protracted struggle in the wake of the BJP extending its support to the demand of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) for categorisation of the Scheduled Castes for the purpose of reservation in education and government jobs.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Chinta Mohan will lead the struggle from here and expose the BJP’s plans to drive a wedge within the SC communities to further the agenda of the RSS, which articulated a review of the reservation policy, says its State president Malala Venkat Rao.

“We will hold a series of meetings, starting with the one in Ongole on October 10, against micro-classification of the SCs,” he explains while taking objection to the RSS call for a review as to who benefited from the policy of reservation and how much.

The Mala Mahasabha will work for a larger unity among the SCs to achieve political power in 2019, he asserts, adding that the demand for a separate quota within the SC quota has been struck down by the judiciary in the past. “It is unwise to open the Pandora’s box,” he says, making a reference to Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu backing the MRPS demand for an amendment to the Constitution for micro-classification of SCs during winter session of Parliament.