Major boost to Flamingo festival at Pulicat

The annual ‘Flamingo festival’ to be held at Sullurupeta and Pulicat lake surroundings from January 7 to January 9, is getting a major fillip this year with the people’s representatives, artists, citizens and officials getting actively involved in the pre-event buzz all over the district.

Rallies are being conducted with students and teachers, even as the commercial complexes, shopping malls and hotels in the city are asked to help create greater awareness.

Artists have made their own contributions to the popularisation of the event, being celebrated as a State festival.

Nellore-based miniature artist Sk. Musavir created three tiny silver replicas of the migratory birds .

These curvy-necked, pink-feathered wading flamingos are a special attraction during every winter in Pulicat Lake.

Mr. Musavir said that it took two days for him to make the silver replicas which weigh 400 mg and only 1 cm in both height and width.

For decades, bird enthusiasts and visitors have been coming from far-off places and enjoying the spectacle of these birds wading and catching food in the shallow lake waters, every season.

Arrangements

This year, elaborate preparations are being made ahead of the event.

Works worth over ₹3 crore were taken up to develop approach roads to the venues and to increase bird-view towers and food stalls.

Another ₹3 crore is being spent on conducting exhibitions, bull competitions and cultural programmes at the main venue of Government Junior College, Sullurupeta town.

At the boating point at BV Palem, a spacious approach road has been developed from the national highway.