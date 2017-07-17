Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra ACB case against TDP MLA

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Maharashtra has registered a case against Telugu Desam leader and Udayagiri MLA B.V. Rama Rao on charges of committing serious irregularities in canal construction and irrigation repair work taken up in that State.

Following this, the ACB sleuths have launched enquiries into the properties owned by Mr. Rama Rao in Nellore, Kavali, Bengaluru and other places.

Mr. Rao is accused of claiming inflated estimates with regard to the irrigation work taken up for the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation and thereby causing huge losses to the corporation.

‘I am innocent’

Later speaking to the media, Mr. Rama Rao said, “They are just allegations. I will resign as MLA and quit politics for ever even if one of the allegations is proved in court. I was given the best contractor award by the Maharashtra government. It’s a fact that allegations are being probed but that does not mean that I’m guilty.”

