One-to-one meet with Naidu creates buzz in political circles

: Telugu Desam Party national vice-president Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy may find a place in the State Cabinet which is expected to be expanded in October coinciding with Dasara , according to party sources.

Mr Srinivasulu Reddy made it to the Legislative Council with the support extended by local body representatives cutting across party lines in 2015, a year after the general election.

Speculations are rife in political circles that the former MP, who had quit the Congress on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections upset over bifurcation of the State, may get a chance to join the Cabinet in the next expansion to win over the politically dominant Reddy community to improve the party’s prospects in the district.

Mr. Reddy had a one-to-one meeting with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently and discussed ways to strengthen the party in the district, where the Opposition YSR Congress had held the majority of six of the 12 assembly seats in 2014, the sources said.

Damacharla

prospects bright

The party may also consider induction of TDP Prakasam district president and Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, who defeated four-time MLA and former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy in the last elections, Telugu Desam sources said.