Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishna Murthy will inaugurate office of the Machilipatnam Area Development Authority on the Collectorate premises here on Saturday.

Speaking to newsmen, Excise and BC Welfare Minister K. Ravindra has said that Krishna district In-Charge Minister P. Pulla Rao and Irrigation Minister D. Uma Maheswara Rao will also participate in the programme.

Machilipatnam MP K. Narayana hoped that many farmers would likely to submit their form-3 documentfor the proposed Machilipatnam Industrial Corridor and deep sea port on Saturday during the programme.