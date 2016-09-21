The Machilipatnam Area Development Authority (MADA) has invited objections from all the stakeholders over the Land Pooling Scheme notification issued to gather above 30,000 acres of land in Machilipatnam and Pedana mandals in Krishna district. “Objections and suggestions from interested persons for the area notified for Machilipatnam Industrial Corridor and deep sea port are accepted on or before October 4”, according to LPS notification which was put in public domain on Tuesday. The MADA will conduct consultation meet with farmers and other stakeholders between September 28 and 30.

