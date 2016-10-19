Concrete things can be explained in an abstract way and vice versa, proves noted painter Machiraju Ramachandra Rao whose solo art exhibition got under way here on Tuesday.

While his painting christened ‘Revolt’ in modern style depicts the complex phenomenon by thudding of various colours into darkness at the sub-conscious level for the viewers to appreciate the sense of uprisings, his painting on Adishankara’s “Viveka Chudamani” (Crest Jewel of Discrimination) poem takes the viewers into the metaphysical world.

The ambidextrous painter conveys the philosophy of Advaita propounded by Adishankara in a nutshell by portraying how man succumbs to sensory perceptions every minute.

The woman is the central theme of the paintings in semi abstract style by the 60-year-old doctor-cum painter who has vividly picturised women going into ecstasy while playing, among other musical instruments, flute, nadaswaram, tampura and ghatam.

Paintings of Dr. Machiraju on display at the Rangula Art Gallery includes the one on dancing Vinayaka which won appreciation from both connoisseurs as well as laymen. The solo art exhibition inaugurated by Dr. Machiraju's nonagenarian drawing teacher Vedamseti Brahmam, had also some rare paintings giving expression to the poems by noted Telugu poet Sri Sri.

Dr.Machiraju has conducted numerous solo Art exhibitions across the country and also abroad including Manchester, Liverpool, Wales and Cheshire.