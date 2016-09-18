Nearly 60 SpiceJet passengers had a miraculous escape when the aircraft overshot the runway, before coming to a halt in a sand pit, at Tirupati airport, here on Saturday evening.

According to information reaching here, a SpiceJet carrier, coming to Tirupati from Hyderabad, suffered a technical glitch causing it to overshoot the runway after landing and come to a halt in the sand pit.

Anxious moments prevailed as the passengers deemed the accident to be major as the aircraft landed in a dark area of the airport. However, none of the passengers were injured and were taken safely to the airport's waiting hall. The former minister Ramnarayan Reddy and some government officials were among the passengers who escaped unhurt.