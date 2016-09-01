Two Nellore-based pilgrims had a lucky escape when their car swayed from the road and fell into a nearby ditch near Srivari Padalu at Tirumala, here on Wednesday.

According to traffic officials, the pilgrims were returning to Tirupati when the accident occurred. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a wall, which later slid into a nearby ditch. Though the duo emerged with minor scrapes, the driver was stuck in the car for more than 30 minutes and was rescued after TTD officials removed the vehicle with the help of a crane. None of them sustained grievous injuries and were let off with a warning.