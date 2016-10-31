The Krishna district Telugu Desam leaders have planned to visit farmers to convince them to part with their land for the Machilipatnam port and industrial corridor.

Senior party leaders, including Excise and B.C. Welfare Minister K. Ravindra and TDP district president B. Arjunudu have decided to visit villages from November 1.

According to the Machilipatnam Area Development Authority officials, over 5,000 farmers have expressed unwillingness to spare their land under the Land Pooling Scheme by October-end. The TDP had earlier conducted village-level meetings with farmers soon after the land acquisition notification was issued in 2015 but failed to convince the farmers with packages.