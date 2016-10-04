Village-level committees have been constituted by the Telugu Desam Party for convincing farmers to part with their land for the Machilipatnam port and industrial corridor by accepting the package being offered on the lines of Amaravati Land Pooling Scheme.

Machilipatnam Member of Parliament K. Narayana and Excise and B.C. Welfare Minister K. Ravindra swung into action persuading the village heads associated with the Telugu Desam Party to help the government acquire over 30,000 acres.

At a special meeting with TDP leaders and sarpanches, the two leaders on Monday appealed to the village-level partymen to convince the villagers, particularly farmers, to spare their land for the proposed port and industrial corridor.

“Our immediate task is to persuade farmers to accept the package being offered under the Land Pooling Scheme as the package is designed on the lines of Amaravati LPS,” said Mr. Narayana.

To visit villages

Speaking to newsmen later, Mr. Narayana and Mr. Ravindra said that they would visit the villages where land had been proposed for the development of the port and industrial corridor from Tuesday.

The tour would continue for one month.

“We will meet farmers in their village and explain them about the State government’s plan for development of the Machilipatnam coastal area by giving a fillip to industrial development,” said Mr. Narayana.

It was learnt that a majority of farmers had refused to part with their land for the proposed port and industrial corridor during the consultation meet which was conducted by the Machilipatnam Area Development Authority in villages last week.

On the other hand, The Machilipatnam Area Development Authority has extended the last date for submission of form-2 and form-3 from October 4 to November 4.

Submission of any of the form is mandatory to confirm whether the land owner is willing to spare his/her land or not.

According to a notification issued by the MADA, it is considered as acceptance to spare his/her land in case when land owner fails to submit any form by November 4.