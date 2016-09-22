Landowners in the capital region, who have been given returnable plots under the Land Pooling Scheme, can now register their plots. With this, the process of development of returnable plots in the capital region has begun. Landowners could now give their plots for development in both residential and commercial zones.

Addressing landowners at a meeting held here on Wednesday, Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar said that the landowners would be given the option of either developing the plot on agreement or developing the plots themselves.

Chairman of the Capital Region Development Authority Sreedhar Cherukuri said that 1,883 residential plots and 1,236 plots in commercial zones of variable sizes have been allotted to 1,585 farmers who have given away 1,518 acres in the Land Pooling Scheme. Mr. Sreedhar said that the development bonds would be given on Thursday and in the next 36 months the CRDA would complete laying of roads, drains and other basic amenities.