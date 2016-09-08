National » Andhra Pradesh

NELLORE, September 8, 2016
Updated: September 8, 2016 10:31 IST

Low returns keeping youth away from weaving

Weaver Nakka Srinivasulu, a national award recipient, at work in his residence at Venkatagiri in Nellore district.—Photo: K. RAVIKUMAR
Weaver families in Venkatagiri seek support to make the profession more profitable

Under the handloom clusters initiated by the Central government, increased support is being given to weavers in regard to upgraded technology and latest accessories. But all these initiatives still fall short of the expectations of hundreds of weaver families in the textile town of Venkatagiri.

Their chief concern is how to make their profession considerably remunerative and profitable so that the younger generation will not be forced to migrate to greener pastures or take to alternative professions.

Even after the support being extended in the form of subsidies under the cluster concept and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the beneficiary families are left with just Rs. 300 per day with little scope for betterment.

“Such low incomes are forcing youngsters to leave Venkatagiri in search of better livelihood. We want support to make our work a little more profitable,” says Nakka Srinivasulu, the handloom national award recipient for 2013.

He told The Hindu that their children were not getting attracted to the profession though new technologies were being provided by the government.

A master weaver and designer artist in original ‘jamdani’ work, Mr. Srinivasulu received the national award for his masterpiece, ‘Gokula Brindavanam’.

Four clusters

Four new handloom clusters were reportedly sanctioned for Venkatagiri after the visit of a team of experts led by the All-India Handloom Board member Ponnaganti Appa Rao recently. Each cluster will receive funds of Rs. 2 crore. These funds would be used to create common facilities like community work sheds and provide subsidy to individual weaver members of the cooperative societies.

“It is a welcome development that the subsidy amounts are directly transferred to the accounts of individual weavers. The weaver families are upbeat about the new clusters as well,” says P. Chenchala Rao, president, Venkateswara Weavers’ Cooperative Society. Under the cluster scheme, subsidy of Rs. 5,000 each to the individual weavers is being extended for acquiring brushes and other accessories. In other parts of Nellore district, proposals are being sent for four more handloom clusters at Marlagunta, Buchireddypalem, Podalakuru, and Chennuru areas.

