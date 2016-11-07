Unable to bear separation, two lovers ended their lives by consuming poison on the outskirts of Madanapalle town in Chittoor district on Saturday midnight, and their bodies were detected on Sunday.

Surendra (22) and Yamini (22) of Cheekalabailu locality, on the outskirts of Madanapalle, had been classmates since their first class, and found themselves in love with each other as they graduated from one class to another till Class X.

Eight years ago, parents of Yamini opposed her association with Surendra, and performed her marriage with a youth.

A year later, the girl’s husband had expired due to ill health, after bearing a male child to her. In her tough times all through the years, Surendra stood by her, and the duo continued to love each other. Though his parents forced him to get married and forget his painful past, the youth remained stubborn and shunned the idea of marriage. Both families belonged to the Valmiki community and are small farmers.

In this backdrop, Yamini’s 6-year-old son had died in recent days, which further frustrated the young woman. Surendra took a decision to marry her, and he informed of it to his parents and that of Yamini’s as well. In the first week of October, the woman’s father with the involvement of his family friends and relatives had arranged Yamini’s second marriage with another man, and scheduled the event on October 19.

The same night, Yamini and Surendra left their village. The parents of both sides approached the local police complaining that the two were missing.

Under these circumstances, the duo had informed their parents through mobile last night (November 5), saying they had come to Cheekalabailu and that they took a decision to “leave the world”.