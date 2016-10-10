Accusing Chief Minster N. Chandrababu Naidu’s son Lokesh of bossing over the Cabinet Ministers and senior officials of the State, official spokesperson of the YSR Congress Ambati Rambabu on Sunday wondered how Mr. Lokesh, not even an elected MLA, could take the reins of the government from the back door and violate the provisions of the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Rambabu said that the images of Mr. Lokesh chiding senior Ministers were posted in the official page of the TDP in the social media, but were removed later when people started finding fault with the disrespect meted out to the ministers. “We are in a democratic set-up and there is a proper channel to be voted to power. Being the son of the Chief Minister, Mr. Lokesh is misusing the powers of his father and overpowering the democratic system,” he said, adding that the Ministers were left with no other option, but to toe Mr. Lokesh’s line. “Mr. Lokesh is demanding an apology from Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, as the photographs that were shared on the TDP’s official page were being carried by ‘Sakshi’ Telugu daily, along with the details of the discussion held in the social media,” he said. Mr. Rambabu advised Mr. Lokesh to respect democracy and elected representatives.