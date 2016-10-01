The Piler rural police led by Circle Inspector Mahesh in the early hours of Friday nabbed two smuggling operatives in two separate incidents at Bhakarapeta Ghat section and Bandlavanka and seized red sanders logs worth around Rs. 40 lakh, an SUV and a motorcycle. The duo were identified as Harinatha Reddy (45) a local of Piler region, and P. Saravanan (30) of Vellore in Tamil Nadu. The CI said that acting on tip-offs, the pre-dawn raids were conducted. The duo were produced before the Piler court and were remanded.

