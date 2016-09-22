Kalingandhra literature was born from the travails of the Adivasis, the flexed muscles of the working classes and out of the sweat drops of the landless tillers.

The northern Andhra districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, collectively referred to as ‘Kalingandhra’, comprises sea coast where fishermen are the dwellers, hilly terrain which is home to the tribal community and the fertile plains inhabited by the other communities.

The State’s maiden infringement into the rights of the tribal people started with an eye on the bauxite reserves, while the rampant mining of beach sand caused potential loss of livelihood to the fishermen. “Now, the plan to saturate the coast with thermal and nuclear power stations and the recent Bhogapuram airport are feared to encroach on the lives of the plain dwellers too,” says littérateur and social reformer Attada Appala Naidu.

Mr. Appala Naidu was recently here along with fellow writers Gantyada Gournaidu and Mallipuram Jagadeesh to take part in the seminar on ‘Kalinga poets and writers’ conducted by Dravidian University, Kuppam, when he had a chat with The Hindu .

Social media a powerful alternative

Akin to Rayalaseema and Telangana literature, the writings of Kalingandhra too have their roots firmly ensconced in the ordeals of the farmers and the working classes.

“The peasant uprising of Srikakulam and the threat to the very existence of the Araku tribal community are tell tale stories of the nature of struggles faced by the region and as such the muzzled voices echoed the restrained feelings of the oppressed,” he said.

Even as the reading habit is vanishing and the patronage to publications dwindling, Mr. Naidu saw a ray of hope in the emergence of social media as a powerful alternative.

With the doors thrown wide open, more young brains are wielding the pen, or the keyboard, and as such dissemination of thought gets really wide-spread, he feels.

While revolutionary writings have succeeded in creating awareness, Mr. Naidu insisted that the littérateurs of the region would continue to lend their voice for the sake of the people’s rights.

