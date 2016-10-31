A woman, Ramulamma, 30, hacked to death her husband Panuganti Ranganayakulu, 33, an alcoholic, who harassed her and their three children everyday at Sunnipenta in Srisailam mandal of Kurnool district in the early hours of Saturday.

Ranganayakulu, a hamali, severely beat up his wife and children — Rangalakshmi, Rangasai and Ashok — on Friday and threatened to kill them with an axe. Ramulamma and the children left the house out of fear even as he fell asleep with the axe beside him, police said. She returned home with her children in the early hours and hacked him to death fearing that he would kill them.

Ramulamma, belonging to Hasanabad in Dornala mandal in Prakasam district, married Ranganayakulu 14 years ago. She has been working as a house maid and running the family as Ranganayakulu would not give a penny at home.

Srisailam circle inspector Vijayakrishna, sub-inspector Obulesu and staff took Ramulamma into custody and sent Ranganayakulu’s body to hospital for post-mortem.