Poor boys taking away dresses from ‘Wall of Happiness’, free distribution of clothes counters arranged at Pushkara Ghat in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday.—PHOTO: S. RAMBABU

Revenue Dept., RMC launch ‘Wall of Happiness’ programme

The Revenue Department and the Municipal Corporation of Rajamahendravaram (MCR) launched ‘Wall of Happiness,’ a novel programme for the benefit of the poor here on Thursday.

People can hand over new or old clothes to the MCR which in turn will distribute them among the poor on the eve of Deepavali.

Addressing the media, Sub-Collector Vijaya Krishnan and Commissioner V. Vijaya Ramaraju said during this three-day programme, the poor can select clothes of their under the supervision of municipal and revenue staff and there should not be any duplication. Ms. Vijaya Krishnan said the clothes collected from the public would be cleaned, stitched and kept on the clothesline at Pushkara Ghat to enable the poor to make an informed choice. The Sub-Collector said she got the idea from her batch-mate in Maharashtra who conducted this programme in her area successfully.

JCI, Swarnandhra, Sunrise and other NGOs have come forward to support the programme, the Commissioner said.

Gorantla jumps on the bandwagon

Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, who launched the programme at Pushkara Ghat, announced that he would distribute new clothes among the poor from the Sankranti festival as part of Wall of Happiness. He congratulated the Sub-Collector for taking the innovative and said people can also hand over leftover food at the Pushkara Ghat counters of the MCR. Mayor Pantam Rajani Sesha Sai, MLC Adireddy Apparao, Deputy Mayor Vasireddy Rambabu, RTO Siri Anand and others participated.