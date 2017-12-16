‘Light Matters’, a big draw at Regional Science Centre

NARL Director A.K. Patra interacting with the students at the Regional Science Centre in Tirupati on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

The month-long travelling exhibition, ‘Light Matters’, unveiled at the Regional Science Centre – Tirupati (RSCT) on Saturday, showcased several interactive exhibits on light and its applications in various fields.

From the natural phenomenon to the advances made in optical technologies, organisers highlighted the concepts such as light in atmosphere, living species, communication, entertainment, agriculture and much more, dialled down for the benefit of the youngsters.

IIT Tirupati Department of Physics Prof. T.S. Natarajan remarked that light was an integral part of engineering and science, adding ‘light very much matters’. He urged the youngsters to not only understand the concepts, but to ask questions.

“Curiosity and out-of-the-box thinking is what distinguishes a scientist from a normal person,” he said.

Citing the example of Isaac Newton, Prof. Natarajan said it was his ability to ask the question that led him to the discovery of gravity. He said several great scientists had the courage to stick to their scientific versions, against the popular notion, and prove others wrong.

NCC Tirupati Group Commander Col.K.V. Vithal called upon the students to make use of the existing facilities and work towards a specific goal.

Research opportunities

National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) Director A.K. Patra said the exhibition had been developed to mark the ‘International Year of Light-2015’. “Light allows us to see the world in real colour, size, shape and perspective. The travelling exhibition covers various aspects of light, including topics such as light pollution, research opportunities, future of light etc. We urge the students across Tirupati to make use of this opportunity and learn some amazing things,” he said.

RSCT Project Coordinator R. Manigandan and others were present.