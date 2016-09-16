Several doctors and academics strongly felt that India can progress well when the people are healthy in all aspects. They said complete physical fitness and mental fitness of individuals would lead to more production and put the country in path of rapid development.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University and Pradhama Multi Speciality Hospital-Visakhapatnam organised a seminar ‘Health is All’ on the university campus on Thursday to create awareness among the healthy food habits and preventive medical check-up. University Vice-Chancellor Miriyala Chandraiah said less physical activity and ignoring healthy food habits were the root causes for many diseases. University Registrar Gunta Tulasi Rao said many diseases could be identified at an early stage if everyone understood the importance of medical check-up.

Pradhama Hospital Chairman P. Visweswara Rao called upon people to avoid usage of fully polished rice which does not have nutrition value.

University College Principal P. Chiranjeevulu said stress was the root cause for many diseases.