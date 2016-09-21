Karam Rama Rao (45) of Chinna Mattapalli tribal hamlet of V.R. Puram mandal of East Godavari district, died while undergoing treatment in the Government General Hospital on Tuesday. Rao was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with complaints of leg swelling and breathing problem. He was on ventilator for two days and was given treatment. The doctors said that he had swollen legs for about a fortnight and was brought to the hospital in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, of the 32 patients from Chintooru, who were admitted to the GGH following similar complaints, 29 patients got discharged after getting dialysis. The three others, however, were undergoing treatment in the special ward. Medical experts from Visakhapatnam, who verified their health records, felt that contamination of edible oil might be the reason for the ill-health. “A team of experts from Delhi is going to visit Chintooru in a couple of days and collect samples from the patients to undertake the root cause analysis. Once the reports are out, we will take the necessary steps to root out the problem,” Collector H. Arun Kumar said.

A team of experts from Delhi will soon visit the Agency to collect samples from the patients.

H. Arun Kumar

District Collector