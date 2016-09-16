Leg swelling (edema), which already claimed six lives during the last one month in Vara Ramachandrapuram mandal of East Godavari district, remains a matter of concern following its spread in the Agency belt.

While District Collector H. Arun Kumar says that it is under control and efforts are on to find out the root cause for it, 31 persons suffering from it are receiving treatment at the Kakinada Government General Hospital (KGGH).

Six deaths were reported from villages of Annavaram, Pedamattapalli, Lakshminagaram, and Rekhapalli between August 11 and September 13. In Annavaram village, two Intermediate students — Godla Kannaiah and Poosam Krishnaveni — died after complaining of fever followed by leg swelling.

The other persons who died of the disease were Soyam Babu Rao, Buraka Yerrayya of Annavaram village, Varaka Sreenu of Rekapalli and Lappala Nagaraju of Moddugudem. According to ITDA Project Officer K.V.N. Chakradhara Babu, a study by local medical team and revenue officials says in all the cases, the victims complained of fever for more than 10 days followed by leg swelling.

Girijana Sangham demands immediate measures to check further spread of the disease in the Agency.