The Bhumi Parirakshana Samithi (BPS) members led by Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Tuesday launched a padayatra in the villages to be affected by the proposed Machilipatnam Industrial Corridor and the port in Machilipatnam and Pedana mandals.

The Left parties and the YSR Congress are actively leading the protest under the banner of the BPS, formed to oppose sparing above 30,000 acres for the two projects.

Scores of BPS members interacted with farmers and others on the impact of the Land Pooling Scheme on the lives of the local communities.

Kick-starting the yatra, Mr. Ramakrishna assured the farmers that the BPS would join them in their fight against the State government. Mr. Ramakrishna and other leaders, including YSRC senior leader Perni Nani, documented the response from the farmers on the LPS. The leaders plan to spend the night in the villages where they address the farmers and prepare an action plan to put pressure on the government to start the port project in the available land. On Tuesday, the BPS conducted the campaign in villages under Pothepalli panchayat.

The Bhumi Parirakshana Samithi (BPS) members launch padayatra

in villages