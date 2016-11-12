The Left parties along with like-minded civil society organisation will step up campaign against the proposed nuclear power plant in the Prakasam and Nellore districts and press for early setting up of Ramayapatnam sea port project to spur growth in backward Prakasam district, CPI State Assistant Secretary Mupalla Nageswara Rao has asserted.

Addressing a meet here, he said the Prakasam district continued to lag behind other districts since its formation and fulfilled all the criteria for its inclusion in the list of backward districts under the State Reorganisation Act.

Roping in like-minded parties and civil society organisations, the CPI would organise a series of meetings across Prakasam district to exert pressure on the Union and the State governments which remained indifferent to the demand for providing special assistance to the fluoride-affected district. The meetings would culminate in a massive protest here on December 28 against the BJP-TDP combine which, he said, was trying to turn the Andhra Pradesh coast into a hub for NPPs.

The big ticket projects announced by the Union and the State governments like National Investment and Manufacturing Zone, Donakonda Industrial City, food-processing units, Sagarmala project, Chennai-Visakhapatnam Industrial Corridor etc., remained only on paper, CPI MLC P.J. Chandrasekhar Rao said and called for a massive people’s movement to achieve the same.

CPI(M) Prakasam district secretary Punati Anjaneyulu accused the Chief Minister of bartering away the State’s interests to the BJP. The proposed NPP would be disastrous for the entire State, he said.

Prakasam District Development Forum president Ch.Ranga Rao said the recent techno-economic studies had concluded that Dugarajapatnam Port was unviable. The delay in starting the second port sanctioned by the Centre on the East coast would prove to be costly to Andhra Pradesh at a time when the work on the Central Port at Sagar Island was progressing swiftly, said CPI district Secretary K.Aruna who presided over the meeting