Law not harsh enough to deter accused

more-in

Chain snatching, of late, has become a crime attracting not just seasoned criminals but also ‘misguided’ youngsters in Anantapur district, especially Anantapur town.

In the last few days, three incidents occurred in the Anantapur, in which two persons on motorbikes snatched close to 10 sovereigns of gold from three women, sending the police back to the drawing board on ways to curb the menace.

While a three sovereign gold chain was snatched from a woman in Ramnagar area, a black bead gold chain and another gold chain were robbed from two women in the Revenue Colony and Indira Nagar area of Anantapur.

The police suspect Iranian settlers — originally nomads from the Baluchistan province in Pakistan — settled in various parts of India, including Guntakal, Hindupur and Kadiri towns of Anantapur district — to be behind the crimes.

In August, a 65-year-old woman was relieved of a seven sovereign gold chain in Aravind Nagar area. Yet again, Iranian settlers were suspected to be behind the crime, whose modus operandi is to snatch chains while riding a bike and speed away.

However, a few months ago, a group of youngsters were arrested by the police and accused of several chain-snatching incidents. Many of them turned out to be students who were out to earn a quick buck.

Superintendent of Police G.V.G. Ashok Kumar said that many of those caught, other than the regular gangs and seasoned criminals, were getting involved because it was an “easy job” and hence quick money.

“The law also isn’t harsh enough as the accused tend to get bail within 7 to 10 days. There is a need to change the law,” said Mr. Ashok Kumar adding that faster identification of the criminals, with the help of CCTV footages, was actually helping in decreasing the frequency of crimes, although the current level is not an acceptable one.