Crowds continue to swell on officially declared concluding day

Laser shows, fireworks and cultural shows mesmerised thousands of pilgrims who took part in the Rottela Panduga festival at Swarnala Cheruvu (water tank) here on the concluding day on Sunday.

As in the past, the pilgrim rush is expected to continue in the next two to three days considering the heavy crowds witnessed here.

Concluding day

The exchange of ‘rotis’ by pilgrims in anticipation and fulfilment of their wishes went on regardless of the age groups.

Amid elaborate security arrangements, special programmes like laser shows enthralled the devotees who thronged the banks of the Swarnala Cheruvu. The sprawling venue turned colourful and spectacular as resplendent beams of laser lighted up the sky. Long queues formed at the Bara Shahid dargah, the tombs of the 12 martyrs, located near the venue.

The pilgrims coming from far-flung areas and other parts of the country also visited the dargahs located at Kasumuru and AS Peta areas in the district in considerable numbers.

Special arrangements were made to enable pilgrims go knee-deep into the waters and exchange ‘rotis’ as a matter of their long-standing faith.

For the first time, ghats were developed within a month to make it convenient for devotees. Boats, expert swimmers and life jackets were made available at the venue to prevent any untoward incident in the vicinity of the festival location.