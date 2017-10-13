Landslip hits traffic on ghat road

Workers remove the boulders that fell on the Tirumala ghat road after a landslip on Friday. | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

The first ghat road leading to Tirupati on Friday witnessed a massive landslip in the vicinity of Akkagarla temple, about 2 km from here.

As a consequence, a huge tree got uprooted and fell across the road, leading to disruption in vehicular traffic. The movement of pilgrims trekking up the hill was also affected.

Huge boulders precariously perched on the roadside gave in as the soil was washed away in the recent rains. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Vehicular traffic came to a halt and vehicles remained stranded for a couple of kilometres. The TTD’s engineering staff, along with the local police and vigilance and security personnel, immediately reached the spot and restored the traffic after clearing the debris with the help of earthmovers.