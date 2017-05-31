Land identified for truck terminal

more-in

The district administration has identified nearly 90.95 acres land at Ramadasu Kandriga in Venkatachalam mandal near here for the location of the proposed truck terminal.

The terminal is aimed at giving a fillip to movement of cargo from the port and local industry to the hinterland locations spread over different states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Officials of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) have said that acquisition of land is under process and it will be handed over to the developers once the process is completed.

Ramadasu Kandriga has been selected as the village lands are located within one km of the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway. This is considered a big advantage for speeding up inland cargo movement.

A truck terminal is usually used as an exclusive place for loading and off-loading freight coming through seaports and airports.