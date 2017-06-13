Andhra Pradesh

HC asks govt., CRDA to file affidavits

Justice Raja Elango of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday asked the CRDA, Vijayawada and the AP government to answer the allegations that there is discrimination in the allotment of plots under land pooling scheme.

The case was filed by Puli Yona and 31 others.. The patta holders were getting residential plot of 1,000 square yards and 450 square yards of commercial plot while the petitioners, assigned land holders, were getting a residential plot of 800 square yards and a commercial plot of 200 square yards.

