Officials of the Machilipatnam Area Development Authority (MADA) on Thursday said that a notification would be issued next week to acquire nearly 30,000 acres for the proposed deep sea port and Machilipatnam Industrial Corridor through the Land Pooling Scheme.

The MADA prepared to issue the notification in August to acquire land required only for the port.

During a review meeting conducted by Excise Minister K. Ravindra on Thursday, the officials, who included Bandar RDO P. Saibaba, said that the notification to be issued by Monday was aimed at acquiring 14,500 acres of private and assigned lands. Mr. Ravindra asked the revenue and MADA officials to speed up the process in order to hand over the land to the port proponent. “We will try our best to convince the farmers and other persons who will be affected to part with their lands,” he said.