The special court in Lakshmipet, which heard arguments on Friday in the case pertaining to the killing of five dalits in June 2012, posted the case to October 7.

Public prosecutor Nagamalleswara Rao argued that many influential persons were involved in the case. Defence lawyer Vana Krishnachand argued that many innocent persons, including Avula Srinivasa Rao and V. Nageswara Rao, were implicated though they were not present there at that time.

He said that seven of the accused were government employees and their lives should not be shattered by implicating them in false cases. Heavy police force was deployed at the court in Vangara village of the district.