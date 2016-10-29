The special court in Lakshmipet, which heard arguments on Friday in the case pertaining to the killing of five Dalits in June 2012, posted the case to November 18. Judge Gopala Rao heard the arguments over the incident relating to tilling of lands under Madduvalasa reservoir.

Defence lawyer Vana Krishnachand argued that the police filed cases against innocent persons too, causing mental agony to them. He said two of the accused Avu Sriramulu and Gantyada Lakshmu Naidu died of agony.

The court has already dismissed one petition while allowing the prime accused to appeal in the High Court. Tight security was in place on the court complex premises.