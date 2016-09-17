The special court at Lakshmipet on Friday heard the arguments of both the parties in connection with the killings of five Dalits on June 12, 2012. In all, 75 out of 79 accused in the case attended the court and submitted their version.

Advocate Vana Krishna Chand, who represented the main accused in the case, argued that the police had registered cases against innocent persons though they were not present at the scene of offence on that particular day. He said that the main accused, Avu Srinivasa Rao, was a government employee and his name figured in the charge-sheet though he was not involved in the case.

‘False evidence’

Special Public Prosecutor Naga Malleswara Rao argued that the persons involved in the case were highly influential and tried to weaken the case with false evidences.

Judge of the Special Court Gopala Krishna posted the case to September 30 and directed both the parties to submit more details in support of their arguments.

