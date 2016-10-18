National » Andhra Pradesh

KURNOOL, October 18, 2016
Updated: October 18, 2016 05:37 IST

Kurnool NCC cadet tours Kazakhstan

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
G. Dheeraj Srinivas
G. Dheeraj Srinivas

A B.A. final year student of Silver Jubilee Government degree college and NCC Senior Under Officer G. Dheeraj Srinivas, who is the only student to be selected from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, to tour Kazakhstan for 14 days in a youth exchange programme, aspires to join the Artillery Regiment in the Indian Army.

Sixteen years after an NCC cadet of the same college, Bhaskar, visited Bangladesh in 1999 under the youth exchange programme, Dheeraj Srinivas, a gold medal winner as best cadet at the State-level, who participated in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi this year, toured Kazakhstan from September 25 to October 8. Incidentally, both the students were from Silver Jubilee Government degree college in Kurnool city.

The Kazakhstan tour imbibed leadership qualities and boosted his self-confidence, Mr. Dheeraj says, showing the certificate and medal awarded to him in Kazakhstan. He visited three military academies in Kazakhstan and was exposed to their warfare techniques, machinery and training activities.

The 12-member Indian NCC delegation gave a brief presentation about India, Indian Armed Forces and the NCC, he said. The team also performed Indian cultural programmes including group dances and songs.

“We were greatly motivated by senior Army officials in Delhi”, Mr. Dheeraj said.

Dheeraj, son of G. Srinivasulu, retired superintendent of Kurnool DEO office, who is proficient in firing, map reading and drill, said he was preparing for the ensuing C certificate examinations. After passing the C certificate exam, he would appear for a five-day interview to be conducted by the Service Selection Board at New Delhi.

If he gets through the interview, he would be absorbed as a Lieutenant in Indian Army and given weightage in civil services examinations, Associate NCC Officer of Silver Jubilee College Lt. B. Rajasekhar told The Hindu . Mr. Bhaskar who toured Bangladesh under youth exchange programme in 1999, is now serving as a Major in the Indian Army, he added.

India has a youth exchange tie-up with 10 friendly nations — Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Singapore, Vietnam, Turkmenistan and Russia, Lt. Rajasekhar said. He appealed to students to join the NCC and contribute their time and energy to serve the nation.

More In: Andhra Pradesh | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Surgery turns ‘painless’ for the elderly

Unity in diversity is our strength, says Raghuveera

CORRIDORS OF POWER

How harmful is Ajinomoto?

Polavaram will be ready by 2018, says Devineni

Narayana paints rosy picture for port towns

GVK confident of clawing its way back

Heli ride launched for Vizianagar Utsav, Sirimaanotsavam

United agitation planned against Kovvada n-plant

Polavaram by 2018 at any cost: CM


Thapi Dharma Rao, a doyen of colloquial language in journalism

Arrangements in place for Sirimanotsavam

Clear all dues of farmers: YSRC

Striking similarities between Nellore, Chittoor blasts

Decks for Purushothapatnam lift irrigation scheme cleared

Kalava inaugurates online vehicle registration

Warring groups force BC panel to adjourn hearing

RTC drivers allege ill-treatment at dispensary

Drones, PTZ cams to check traffic violations

Engineering student feared drowned yet to be traced

Hyderabad

New video of Rohith Vemula surfaces online

HPS alumnus zooms away with racing honours

Two ‘commit suicide’ over local area issues

Call for focus on breakthrough technologies

Police expo inaugurated

Mercedes-Benz opens second dealership

Centre grants Rs.620 crore more fordevelopment of roads

‘Halt exploitation of human, natural resources’

Visakhapatnam

Mountaineer sets sights on new heights

Urban women take the healthy route

E-challan system all set to get a makeover

An enriching experience for students

Minor girl gang-raped; role of TDP leader under scanner

Vijayawada

An exposure to police duties, weapons

Registration of vehicles now a click away

More forces deployed at aqua food park site

Manohar smells rat in Rs. 28-cr. spend on Partnership Summit

Tirupati a potential Ayurvedic hub: CM

Pingali-Mahatma narration in diorama format soon at Bapu Museum

Water by gravity to left, right main canals by 2018

Grant for overseas-bound SC students likely to be doubled

Isha’s inner-engineering course from tomorrow

‘Spartans-2K16’ begins today


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Andhra Pradesh

Kalava inaugurates online vehicle registration

Service uses two databases to identify vehicle and person registering it »