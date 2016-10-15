The District court here on Friday pronounced life sentence to a 38-year-old farmer of Kuppam constituency, after he was found guilty of murdering his relative over a land dispute last year On April 19 last year, Bala of Adavibooduguru village hacked his relative Jagan (29) in his fields when the duo clashed with each other over a land dispute. Kuppam Circle-Inspector M. Rajasekhar who led the investigation had inquired about twenty witnesses in this case. After the verdict, the accused was immediately shifted to Madanapalle sub-jail, and he would be later sent to Central Jail at Kadapa.

Please Wait while comments are loading...